Follow The Leader
Noticed this cute family heading for the Constitution Gardens Ponds in Washington D.C. on Monday. I had time to kneel by the edge and wait for them to jump in the pond. They are braver then I would have been if I was a duckling.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3968
photos
223
followers
98
following
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Year 10
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
31st May 2021 11:44am
Tags
duckling
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 3rd, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
Well captured!
June 3rd, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
So cute. Love this.
June 3rd, 2021
Bill
ace
What a great shot.
June 3rd, 2021
