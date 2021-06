Which Way ?

I exited the metro on Monday at the Smithsonian stop which puts you right on the National Mall. First shot out of camera was a double exposer from the middle of the mall. At one end you see the Capitol and at the other the Washington Monument. I tried a couple of times, trying to line up the monument in the middle of the capitol and missed it by a hair. I had wanted to do a few double exposures around the city but totally forgot after this one.