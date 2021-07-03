Happy July 4th Eve America

My town’s fireworks were canceled this year but a nearby town had them tonight. I arrived at 7 to get a parking spot and set up. Dark clouds were rolling in around 8 and I looked at the weather app on my phone. Rain and thundershowers in 5 minutes. Oh no, thankfully the car was real close so I packed up the camera bag and put it in the cars trunk. I then waited a little longer before packing the chair and blanket in the car. I waited in the car to see if the shower would pass. Around 9:15 the showers stopped and the fireworks started going off fast and furiously in between rain drops. I waited too long and missed getting my camera bag out of the car trunk so phone camera it is shooting out the driver side window. Not what I hoped for but I was dry, could see it and the long wait for fireworks was not in vain.