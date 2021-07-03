Previous
Happy July 4th Eve America by lesip
Happy July 4th Eve America

My town’s fireworks were canceled this year but a nearby town had them tonight. I arrived at 7 to get a parking spot and set up. Dark clouds were rolling in around 8 and I looked at the weather app on my phone. Rain and thundershowers in 5 minutes. Oh no, thankfully the car was real close so I packed up the camera bag and put it in the cars trunk. I then waited a little longer before packing the chair and blanket in the car. I waited in the car to see if the shower would pass. Around 9:15 the showers stopped and the fireworks started going off fast and furiously in between rain drops. I waited too long and missed getting my camera bag out of the car trunk so phone camera it is shooting out the driver side window. Not what I hoped for but I was dry, could see it and the long wait for fireworks was not in vain.
Leslie

*lynn ace
Nice! fav
July 4th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Awesome shot with the fireworks and the flag! Let freedom ring. Fav
July 4th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 4th, 2021  
Van
Nice shot and beautiful composition with the flag in it.
July 4th, 2021  
Diana ace
You sure managed to get a great shot, such a bummer re the weather.
July 4th, 2021  
Kate ace
Great fireworks capture with the flag.
July 4th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
How cool that you were able to get the flag in your shot too.
July 4th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Enjoy your 4th! Beautiful shot.
July 4th, 2021  
Jean ace
This looks great! Happy 4th of July!
July 4th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 4th, 2021  
katy ace
Given all the obstacles she faced I would say this is a spectacular photo! I love the juxtaposition of the flag with the fireworks! FAV
July 4th, 2021  
KV ace
Sweet! Happy 4th to you.
July 4th, 2021  
