163 / 365
Happy Birthday America
Been saving this one for today from our light painting adventure at the President Heads. Thank goodness I remembered, the struggle is real.
Happy 4th Of July
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
1
1
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4001
photos
224
followers
98
following
44% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 10
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th June 2021 10:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
president
,
lightpainting
,
george washington
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very well done and patriotic image!
July 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
