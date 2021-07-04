Previous
Happy Birthday America by lesip
163 / 365

Happy Birthday America

Been saving this one for today from our light painting adventure at the President Heads. Thank goodness I remembered, the struggle is real.

Happy 4th Of July
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
44% complete

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very well done and patriotic image!
July 5th, 2021  
