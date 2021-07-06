Starry Starry Night

A trip to Assateague for Milky Way pictures. We arrived just after sunset and our first set up happened at 9:30 here waiting for total darkness. Way too many campfires and visitors with flashlights to capture what we wanted so after about an hour we said uncle and went to hunt for a new spot to view the milky way. Fast forward to 12:30am and on our way out we tried again from this spot. Most fires are out and visitors are gone so we got the shot we were looking for in a matter of minutes. Funny part to this story is a little after capturing this imagine light started coming from the life guard station and it kept getting brighter and brighter. Finally a young girl jumped down from the station since the walkway is folded up and a minute or so later a young man follows. As they make their way by us the young man asks "How you doing?" I'm sure they were surprised to see us with tripods and cameras pointed right at the lifeguard station. BUSTED !!!!! LOL