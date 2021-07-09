Previous
Feed ME !!!! by lesip
168 / 365

Feed ME !!!!

Mom and baby wait for dad to return with breakfast. Baby is not as patient as mom.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Leslie

@lesip
Are they osprey? What a magnificent photo! It looks as if you are sitting in the next nest!
July 10th, 2021  
@grammyn yes osprey , they are way up high but the zoom on the Coolpix P950 is amazing 2000mm
July 10th, 2021  
@lesip fabulous!
July 10th, 2021  
