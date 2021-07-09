Sign up
168 / 365
Feed ME !!!!
Mom and baby wait for dad to return with breakfast. Baby is not as patient as mom.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
baby
nest
osprey
katy
ace
Are they osprey? What a magnificent photo! It looks as if you are sitting in the next nest!
July 10th, 2021
Leslie
ace
@grammyn
yes osprey , they are way up high but the zoom on the Coolpix P950 is amazing 2000mm
July 10th, 2021
katy
ace
@lesip
fabulous!
July 10th, 2021
