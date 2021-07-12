Sign up
Grazing
Wild horses in Assateague. Filling a hole in my month.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4014
photos
222
followers
97
following
Year 10
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th July 2021 7:49pm
Tags
sunset
,
horses
,
assateague
