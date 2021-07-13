Previous
Star Gazer by lesip
172 / 365

Star Gazer

I have an idea in my head to somehow have my little star grazer and the milky way become a picture. Will probably need to be a composite photo. I took the little guy with me to Assateague and sat him on the back of a pick up truck and snapped a picture. The idea begins......

My late mother in law collected hummels and when she passed they were divided up between my husband and his 3 siblings. I bought a curio cabinet to hold them we have so many. Since I have gotten into photographing the stars in the last year I vaguely remembered her having this little guy and smiled when I realized we had him.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

KV ace
I thought that looked like a Hummel… my mom collected them and I have a few of them. Nice shot and great idea about the MW as a background.
July 18th, 2021  
JackieR ace
My mum loved her Hummels! I love that you took him stargazing with you
July 18th, 2021  
