Star Gazer

I have an idea in my head to somehow have my little star grazer and the milky way become a picture. Will probably need to be a composite photo. I took the little guy with me to Assateague and sat him on the back of a pick up truck and snapped a picture. The idea begins......



My late mother in law collected hummels and when she passed they were divided up between my husband and his 3 siblings. I bought a curio cabinet to hold them we have so many. Since I have gotten into photographing the stars in the last year I vaguely remembered her having this little guy and smiled when I realized we had him.