Having A Ball

When you challenge yourself "I can make an Orb tool" and you do 😃. Never too old to learn new things. Butt connectors, crimp tool, wire stripping just to name a few. You tube, I Love You ❤. LOLSet up my tripod in the backyard and got my focus where I would stand and dropped a deck of cards to mark my spot. Turned focus off and guessed at my setting. Set timer on camera for 20 seconds to give me time to get back to my spot and start spinning. Took me 3 tries changing the aperture till I wasn't blowing out the highlights.Here is the video I followed to make my orb tool.Here's a video how to spin the orb (I used the second way)