Trapped In The Bubble by lesip
Trapped In The Bubble

Attending the Chesapeake Balloon Festival this weekend. This shot was from yesterday.

So after scoping out the festival grounds I returned to my car for chair, blanket and tripod. Set up right by the rope barrier. Happily snapping away and finally I sit down for a minute when the pilot from one of the balloons (his card is in my car) comes to me and says grab your camera ...LOL I must have looked official with my tripod, cameras and fishing jacket (aka photo vest) . Here is the shot I was able to capture of his balloon.... It was my lucky day 🥰... Got to try and get some sleep before I head back out for the early morning 6:30 ascension ....crossing my fingers that it's a go ...... Sadly too much wind this morning so no ascension happened. Hoping for better luck this afternoon.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Leslie

Lee ace
Very nicely done. super shot.
July 31st, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful colors!
July 31st, 2021  
JackieR ace
Oh what a fabulous colourful shot, and how kind of the pilot to get you ( intrigued about phot vest/ fishing jacket though,!)
July 31st, 2021  
Diana ace
Absolutely awesome, it sure was your lucky day! Good luck for tomorrow ;-)
July 31st, 2021  
