Trapped In The Bubble

Attending the Chesapeake Balloon Festival this weekend. This shot was from yesterday.



So after scoping out the festival grounds I returned to my car for chair, blanket and tripod. Set up right by the rope barrier. Happily snapping away and finally I sit down for a minute when the pilot from one of the balloons (his card is in my car) comes to me and says grab your camera ...LOL I must have looked official with my tripod, cameras and fishing jacket (aka photo vest) . Here is the shot I was able to capture of his balloon.... It was my lucky day 🥰... Got to try and get some sleep before I head back out for the early morning 6:30 ascension ....crossing my fingers that it's a go ...... Sadly too much wind this morning so no ascension happened. Hoping for better luck this afternoon.