Volleyball In A Mask by lesip
203 / 365

Volleyball In A Mask

Wasn’t suppose to be this way but crap happens. Hadn’t touch a volleyball since the 2019 season and it showed. LOL It’s going to be a LONG season if masks stay mandatory.

Que sera, sera
Whatever will be, will be
The future's not ours to see
Que sera, sera
What will be, will be
13th August 2021

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
