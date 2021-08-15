Previous
Inside The Nest

So continuing yesterday story of the hornet attack: blasting the nest last night with the hornet spray he cut it down this morning with a long tree trimmer pole ( it was only about 4 foot from ground but hidden through the branches) , having it drop into the trash can. He then took a hose and filled trash can with water covering nest. Finally draining water out of trash can and dumping nest in back corner of property (wooded) to take apart nest and see what it looked like. It does look pretty cool and has three levels. This was a top down view.
KWind ace
Wow!! Super capture!
August 16th, 2021  
