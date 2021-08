2021 Fullmoon Project

August's full moon is traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon, after the giant sturgeon fish of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain, which were most readily caught during this time of the summer, according to The Farmers' Almanac.

Total cloud cover last night at the house for the August fullmoon rise so waking up before sunrise I caught the moonset through the trees out back in my p.j.'s Its hard to believe 2021 only has four months left.