Dogs Life

What an eye catching dog park I passed Saturday walking to Baker Park from Carroll Creek. Here's what I found looking up who the artist was that painted the murals on the building.

There are two dogs right on the other side of the fence sniffing me and wondering what I am doing. I could not convince them to enter to shoot.



"Jeff Huntington aka Jahru is a Filipino American painter currently residing in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S.A. He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Art Institute of Chicago (1997) and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Corcoran School of Art (1995)."