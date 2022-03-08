Music Brings Smiles

One of the newer wall murals in Frederick,Md. Lester Bowie was an American jazz trumpet player and composer. HE was born in Frederick, Md. although left the area when he was very young.



The mural was painted by artist Rafael Blanco.HIs artistic practice focuses on identity and human expression.



Another aspect of the project is that the wall on which the mural is painted will be painted over in three years in favor of a new design– a sort of fresh canvass for an artist not yet selected, a design likely not yet even dreamed up. It's kind of neat that this wall will change every three years but also sad to see such a piece of artwork painted over. Photos are important to remember the past.