72 / 365
Happy First Day Of Spring
Went to scope out the Cherry Blossoms 🌸 around the D.C. tidal basin. Full bloom should be happening in a few days. I bought a prop, oh I mean cap. LOL
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
3
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4311
photos
206
followers
91
following
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
8
3
Year 11
dc
blossoms
jefferson
katy
ace
Love the prop/cap and the photo. Marvelous composition and DOF
March 20th, 2022
Sporen Maken
Fun CAPture ;)
March 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
How beautiful this is, Happy Spring!
March 20th, 2022
