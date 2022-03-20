Previous
Happy First Day Of Spring by lesip
Happy First Day Of Spring

Went to scope out the Cherry Blossoms 🌸 around the D.C. tidal basin. Full bloom should be happening in a few days. I bought a prop, oh I mean cap. LOL
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
katy ace
Love the prop/cap and the photo. Marvelous composition and DOF
March 20th, 2022  
Sporen Maken
Fun CAPture ;)
March 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
How beautiful this is, Happy Spring!
March 20th, 2022  
