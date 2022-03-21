Previous
Orange You Amazing by lesip
Orange You Amazing

I went to see the “#IfThenSheCan — the Exhibit” yesterday before checking out the Tidal Basin. It is spread along the National Mall in a few of the museums and inside and around the grounds of the Smithsonia Castle. There are 120 life-size statues of leading women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Rebecca and I found quite a few. The Smithsonian calls it “the largest collection of statues of women ever assembled together.” We both enjoyed learning a little about all these amazing women. The Exhibit is on display till the 27th of March.

21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Esther Rosenberg ace
That is cool! I have not heard about this, is it traveling around the US?.
March 22nd, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Bravo!
March 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
I like the way you showed this off - and informed us all about it.
March 22nd, 2022  
katy ace
What a remarkable exhibit to start with and I love that you have included so many of them in this picture. It must be amazing to see in person
March 22nd, 2022  
Leslie ace
@dutchothotmailcom yes I believe so
March 22nd, 2022  
