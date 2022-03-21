Orange You Amazing

I went to see the “#IfThenSheCan — the Exhibit” yesterday before checking out the Tidal Basin. It is spread along the National Mall in a few of the museums and inside and around the grounds of the Smithsonia Castle. There are 120 life-size statues of leading women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Rebecca and I found quite a few. The Smithsonian calls it “the largest collection of statues of women ever assembled together.” We both enjoyed learning a little about all these amazing women. The Exhibit is on display till the 27th of March.



