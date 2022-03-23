Previous
A Ripple In Time by lesip
A Ripple In Time

Another shot from yesterday sunrise at the Tidal Basin in D.C. A fish popped up and made a ripple in the water. It was pretty loud and got everyones attention. Thought it might add to the photo.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Nada ace
Beautiful
March 23rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
just unbelievable gorgeous capture. What a colors in the sky and reflection on the water.
March 23rd, 2022  
Milanie ace
The colors are just wonderful - nice to see the cherry blossoms, too. Wonderful to catch this before the crowds.
March 23rd, 2022  
Elizabeth ace
Gorgeous shot and with cherry trees in bloom!
March 23rd, 2022  
