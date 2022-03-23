Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
75 / 365
A Ripple In Time
Another shot from yesterday sunrise at the Tidal Basin in D.C. A fish popped up and made a ripple in the water. It was pretty loud and got everyones attention. Thought it might add to the photo.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4315
photos
206
followers
91
following
20% complete
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Latest from all albums
69
70
71
72
1061
73
74
75
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Year 11
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
22nd March 2022 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
jefferson
,
tidal basin
Nada
ace
Beautiful
March 23rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
just unbelievable gorgeous capture. What a colors in the sky and reflection on the water.
March 23rd, 2022
Milanie
ace
The colors are just wonderful - nice to see the cherry blossoms, too. Wonderful to catch this before the crowds.
March 23rd, 2022
Elizabeth
ace
Gorgeous shot and with cherry trees in bloom!
March 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close