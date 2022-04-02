Sign up
85 / 365
Starry Starry Night
It was a perfect Milky Way Night or should I say morning. Arrived around 2:30am with a girlfriend and left a little before 6am. My fitbit said I slept 40 minutes...LOL ... did get a good nap after. When the stars align and the skies are clear.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
trees
,
stars
,
milky way
,
assateague
Milanie
ace
Absolutely a knock-out against black.
April 3rd, 2022
