Starry Starry Night by lesip
Starry Starry Night

It was a perfect Milky Way Night or should I say morning. Arrived around 2:30am with a girlfriend and left a little before 6am. My fitbit said I slept 40 minutes...LOL ... did get a good nap after. When the stars align and the skies are clear.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Leslie

@lesip
Milanie ace
Absolutely a knock-out against black.
April 3rd, 2022  
