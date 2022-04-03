Previous
Next
Star Party Night by lesip
86 / 365

Star Party Night

Another shot from Saturday morning. The park was crawling with photographers capturing the milky way on this new moon night.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Most impressive Leslie. You stayed a long time! Another FAV for me
April 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Stunning
April 4th, 2022  
Bill ace
Wow.Fantastic capture of the milky way.
April 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
So pretty!!
April 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise