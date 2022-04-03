Sign up
86 / 365
Star Party Night
Another shot from Saturday morning. The park was crawling with photographers capturing the milky way on this new moon night.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
4
3
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4326
photos
206
followers
91
following
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd April 2022 5:09am
beach
,
milky way
,
assateague
katy
ace
Most impressive Leslie. You stayed a long time! Another FAV for me
April 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Stunning
April 4th, 2022
Bill
ace
Wow.Fantastic capture of the milky way.
April 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So pretty!!
April 4th, 2022
