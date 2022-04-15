Sign up
97 / 365
Cottonball Skies
It was an amazing sky. I couldn't let it pass me by.
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
buildings
,
clouds
*lynn
ace
beautiful sky and beautiful buildings too
April 16th, 2022
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Beautiful indeed!
April 16th, 2022
