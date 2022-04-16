Previous
Peep Show by lesip
Peep Show

Took a ride to Westminster, Md. this morning to see their annual Peep Show. This marked it's 15th year. I believe I started going about 11 years ago. The masterpieces are made by local artists, families, businesses, and community groups. It is free but you can buy tokens to vote on your favorite ones. All proceeds are donated to the Carroll County Arts Council. I always enjoy seeing what everyone comes up with. It was one way foot traffic, keep your distance and wear a mask. This pumpkin was one of my favorites.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
