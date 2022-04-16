Peep Show

Took a ride to Westminster, Md. this morning to see their annual Peep Show. This marked it's 15th year. I believe I started going about 11 years ago. The masterpieces are made by local artists, families, businesses, and community groups. It is free but you can buy tokens to vote on your favorite ones. All proceeds are donated to the Carroll County Arts Council. I always enjoy seeing what everyone comes up with. It was one way foot traffic, keep your distance and wear a mask. This pumpkin was one of my favorites.