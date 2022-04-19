Previous
The Golden Egg by lesip
The Golden Egg

My brother and his family stopped by Easter Sunday to see mom who now lives with us. He brought these lovely tulips that fit right in the one of my holiday displays. I hope to plant the bulbs outside and watch them bloom again.
Leslie

katy ace
They are such pretty flowers and I am happy to see you got some peeps even though they are the traditional ones!
April 20th, 2022  
