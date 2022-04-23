Hole Or No Hole

Finally Dusty the screech owl was home on this weekends visit to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. We arrived at his tree at 7 pm and couldn't find his hole in the tree. That can only mean he is sitting in it . Hurrays !!!! He is so camouflaged and sitting a good way back in the woods it takes a long lens or binoculars he see him. It was just Donna, me and another photographer with our tripods setup and waiting for him to wake and open his eyes. About 35 minutes later Dusty was still sleeping and the other photographer packed up to grab a sunset pic a little down the road. Donna and I looked at each other and decided to wait out Dusty. Finally about 10 minutes after sunset we got the picture we had waited over an hour for. Hello my wide eyed owl we have been waiting for you. The light was gone but I set my camera to a nightime setting and was able to capture this.