Lighthouses On The Chesapeake

Saturday was a very long amazing day starting with an alarm set for 2:30am. We spent 11 hours on the Chesapeake Bay hunting lighthouses. We went out of Stevensville, Md. on our first boat and Cambridge for our second. I never realized just how BIG the bay is. I'm not a boat person, being prone to seasickness. Thankfully I didn't experience any on this wonderful adventure. We saw so many lighthouses, most can only be seen from the water. I have soooo many pictures since the boats did 360 degree trips around each house, most multiple times. Our first was the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse.



Built in 1875 , Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse is the last "intact" lighthouse of its kind left in its original location. This Lighthouse is a National Historic Landmark - one of only ten lighthouses in the country to be bestowed this highest honor.