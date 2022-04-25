Lighthouses Of The Chesapeake

Our second lighthouse "The Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse" can be seen from Sandy Point State Park. It is about a half mile from the shoreline and I have taken it's picture from that view point. It was built in 1883. The first two stories were used as living quarters, the third level as the watch room, and the lower level within the cast iron cylinder, as a storage area for water, coal, and oil. The lighthouse was electrified in 1929 and fully automated in 1963. From the boat I was able to get the Cheaspeake Bay Bridge in the background. The lighthouse sits in about 5 to 7 feet of water and is about 1 1/2 miles from the bridge. It was a working lighthouse till 2019. Our photography leader said he tried and tried to get a permit to photograph the lighthouse from the beach after dark (the park closes at sunset) but had no success and now that it is no longer lite there it no point. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. In 2006 it was sold at auction to a private bidder, after an unsuccessful attempt to find a non-profit group to take responsibility for the light. The new owner started renovations but it has just sat with all this scalfolding around it for many many years now.