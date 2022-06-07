Sign up
143 / 365
The Chase Is On
A new event this year at the rodeo was roping a steer ( I think it's a steer). She had come all the way across the rink chasing him. Sadly it was a swing and a miss but not for me. LOL
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
horse
,
rope
,
rodeo
,
cowgirl
,
steer
