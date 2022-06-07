Previous
The Chase Is On by lesip
143 / 365

The Chase Is On

A new event this year at the rodeo was roping a steer ( I think it's a steer). She had come all the way across the rink chasing him. Sadly it was a swing and a miss but not for me. LOL
Leslie

@lesip
