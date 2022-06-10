Sign up
Previous
Next
144 / 365
Criss Cross Applesauce
It was a picture perfect day for the OC airshow practice. Lots of wonderful clouds are behind me, you can't have it all. Crossing my fingers for the actual show weather this weekend.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
0
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4396
photos
205
followers
90
following
39% complete
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th June 2022 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
shows
,
how
,
coast guard
,
thunderbirds
