Criss Cross Applesauce by lesip
144 / 365

Criss Cross Applesauce

It was a picture perfect day for the OC airshow practice. Lots of wonderful clouds are behind me, you can't have it all. Crossing my fingers for the actual show weather this weekend.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

