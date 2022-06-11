Previous
Sky Ballet In The Clouds by lesip
145 / 365

Sky Ballet In The Clouds

Thunderbird style..... Got to love an airshow. The blue skies clouded up today but thankfully no rain till it was over.
11th June 2022

Leslie

Leslie
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

