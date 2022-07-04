Previous
Next
Happy 4th Of July by lesip
164 / 365

Happy 4th Of July

Got this picture last night. I captured most of my fireworks using a technique called focus pulling. You start the exposure out of focus and twist the focus ring in focus while shooting the fireworks. Was hoping for some interesting captures after waiting 3 1/2 hours for them to start. They lasted 15 minutes. LOL I wasn't disappointed.

I am headed to DC on the metro soon in hopes of getting on the mall and getting a shot with the Washington Monument. Time will tell if it happens. Wish me luck ....

4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy
Beautiful and brilliant!
July 4th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
wonderful!
July 4th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
Great shot! Good luck in DC!
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise