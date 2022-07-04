Happy 4th Of July

Got this picture last night. I captured most of my fireworks using a technique called focus pulling. You start the exposure out of focus and twist the focus ring in focus while shooting the fireworks. Was hoping for some interesting captures after waiting 3 1/2 hours for them to start. They lasted 15 minutes. LOL I wasn't disappointed.



I am headed to DC on the metro soon in hopes of getting on the mall and getting a shot with the Washington Monument. Time will tell if it happens. Wish me luck ....



