Double Trouble by lesip
Double Trouble

Thought I'd share another one of my focus pull exposures from last Sunday. You just leave though what they will looks like. If if they will be correctly in frame.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Leslie

lesip
katy ace
FAV mad skills girlfriend! Beautiful art
July 10th, 2022  
