Previous
Next
Oh Sunny Days by lesip
180 / 365

Oh Sunny Days

Waking up before sunrise and the 90+ degree day ahead, I decided to hop out of bed and head to the sunflower field. Getting out of car I sprayed O Da Off all over hoping the mosquitos weren't blood thirsty this morning. They just LOVE me.. The grounds surrounding the fields were damp and dewy. My hiking boots, socks and jeans practically up to my knees were soaked by the time I left. My rain boots just smirked at me when I returned to Big Red. The empty lot was now full and it was only 8 am. What a great way to start my day 😊.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Too bad there isn't a multiple FAV button because I would hit it! Stunning image worth everybit of sacrifice on your part in my opinion, Leslie!
July 20th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
I commiserate with you regarding the discipline it takes to do this! You got a sensational photo! I'm still putting an anti-itch cream on the welts on my neck and scalp from the tiny black flies that tried to devour me when I stepped out of the car for a photo 2 weeks ago! Ken noted that photographers are very dedicated to their profession/obsession!
July 20th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Holy smokes!!!!!!
July 20th, 2022  
Anita W
This photo is just stunning! Well worth the soaking feet
July 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise