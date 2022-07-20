Oh Sunny Days

Waking up before sunrise and the 90+ degree day ahead, I decided to hop out of bed and head to the sunflower field. Getting out of car I sprayed O Da Off all over hoping the mosquitos weren't blood thirsty this morning. They just LOVE me.. The grounds surrounding the fields were damp and dewy. My hiking boots, socks and jeans practically up to my knees were soaked by the time I left. My rain boots just smirked at me when I returned to Big Red. The empty lot was now full and it was only 8 am. What a great way to start my day 😊.