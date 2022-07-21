Sign up
181 / 365
The Twins
Bob- mom and twins heading into yard
Leslie- where's my CAMERA ....
love my enabler
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
2
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4434
photos
204
followers
90
following
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st July 2022 9:36am
Tags
backyard
,
fawn
Sporen Maken
Yesss! Nice catch!
July 21st, 2022
Milanie
ace
This is almost magical!
July 21st, 2022
