182 / 365
Long Shadow Of Time
Three more sleeps. Remember when you looked forward to birthdays? Maybe you still do. I dread that day now but put on a smile. They say it's only a number but gosh it's a big one. I am so thankful for the wonderful life I have had.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4435
photos
203
followers
90
following
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Tags
hula hoop
,
selfie
,
pre-birthday
Milanie
ace
I thought that for a while, but now at almost 84 - the sky's the limit! Really, you have a lot ahead of you - enjoy every day. Neat shot.
July 22nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Why dread the day? It really is just any another day, with a few more phone calls.
When do we cease looking forward to our birthdays?
Here's a thought: plan something terrific for the day. Something you would really wish to do one day. And do it. You'll no longer dread the day.
July 22nd, 2022
When do we cease looking forward to our birthdays?
Here's a thought: plan something terrific for the day. Something you would really wish to do one day. And do it. You'll no longer dread the day.