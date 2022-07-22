Previous
Long Shadow Of Time by lesip
182 / 365

Long Shadow Of Time

Three more sleeps. Remember when you looked forward to birthdays? Maybe you still do. I dread that day now but put on a smile. They say it's only a number but gosh it's a big one. I am so thankful for the wonderful life I have had.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Milanie ace
I thought that for a while, but now at almost 84 - the sky's the limit! Really, you have a lot ahead of you - enjoy every day. Neat shot.
July 22nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Why dread the day? It really is just any another day, with a few more phone calls.
When do we cease looking forward to our birthdays?
Here's a thought: plan something terrific for the day. Something you would really wish to do one day. And do it. You'll no longer dread the day.
July 22nd, 2022  
