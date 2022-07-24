Previous
Let There Be Cake by lesip
Let There Be Cake

Tomorrow starts year 65. Wait … WHAT???? That can’t be true. I must be dreaming…. SOMEONE WAKE ME UP !!!! 🤣🤣🤣
Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
moni kozi ace
Many happy returns of the day!!!
July 25th, 2022  
