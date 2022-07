So Many Choices

Yesterday with the chance of rain and storms at 75% My girlfriend and I decided we'd chance it. That's how we roll. So off to the Delaware State Fair to do some night photography on senior day, yay we get in free.... little perks of old age ... lol Our night ended with hot fudge and peanut butter ice cream sundaes 🥳 and the birthday rain gods blessed us with rain on the drive there and then nothing while we walked the very empty carnival fair grounds since most believed the weather forecast ....