Previous
Next
Enter If You Dare by lesip
188 / 365

Enter If You Dare


One of the carnival rides at the Delaware State Fair. Round and round you go. Think I'll stick to photographing it. Never been a real ride girl. Slow and steady that's me ....
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise