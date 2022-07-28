Sign up
188 / 365
Enter If You Dare
One of the carnival rides at the Delaware State Fair. Round and round you go. Think I'll stick to photographing it. Never been a real ride girl. Slow and steady that's me ....
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
0
3
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4441
photos
203
followers
90
following
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
6
3
Year 11
NIKON D750
25th July 2022 9:12pm
ride
,
slow shutter
,
motion blur
