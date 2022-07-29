Previous
The Big Boy by lesip
189 / 365

The Big Boy

Bob notices some activity in the backyard. When I see that BIG fuzzy rack, I grab my camera.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Leslie

Corinne C
Magnificent
July 30th, 2022  
katy
Un. Be.lieve. Able! FAV this is absolute perfection. The lighting, the dark background, the pose, all amazing
July 30th, 2022  
Maggiemae
What is Bob looking at? Some food snippets? Wonderful balanced shot!
July 30th, 2022  
