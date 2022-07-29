Sign up
Previous
Next
189 / 365
The Big Boy
Bob notices some activity in the backyard. When I see that BIG fuzzy rack, I grab my camera.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
3
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4442
photos
203
followers
90
following
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Tags
deer
,
rack
Corinne C
ace
Magnificent
July 30th, 2022
katy
ace
Un. Be.lieve. Able! FAV this is absolute perfection. The lighting, the dark background, the pose, all amazing
July 30th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
What is Bob looking at? Some food snippets? Wonderful balanced shot!
July 30th, 2022
