193 / 365

Besties

“Sometimes being with your best friend is all the therapy you need.” — Unknown
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Bill ace
This is a moving photograph.
August 3rd, 2022  
katy ace
such a sweet capture of this emotion
August 3rd, 2022  
