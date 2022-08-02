Sign up
193 / 365
Besties
“Sometimes being with your best friend is all the therapy you need.” — Unknown
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Tags
gorillas
,
national zoo
Bill
ace
This is a moving photograph.
August 3rd, 2022
katy
ace
such a sweet capture of this emotion
August 3rd, 2022
