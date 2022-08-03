Previous
It's A Bird, It's A Plane, No It's An Orangutan by lesip
It's A Bird, It's A Plane, No It's An Orangutan

Just can't imagine DC summers in this fur coat .Baby it's hot outside. Thank goodness for air conditioning. It's always special when you happen to be at the right place and time to see them crossing the O-line.
Leslie

Maggiemae ace
Great title! They are well looked after and this is what they do - hang upside down when on high!
August 4th, 2022  
