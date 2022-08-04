Sign up
195 / 365
Ouch !!!!
It was a great day to play with water .... I was soaked then I finished playing. IT was SWEAT !!!!! Feels like temp was 103...yikes
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th August 2022 3:29pm
Tags
balloon
,
sunglasses
,
pop
Lynne
This is great! I love it.
August 5th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fun shot!
August 5th, 2022
Bill
ace
Really interesting. Wow, 103 is way to hot.
August 5th, 2022
Milanie
ace
This brought a big smile.
August 5th, 2022
