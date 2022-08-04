Previous
Next
Ouch !!!! by lesip
195 / 365

Ouch !!!!

It was a great day to play with water .... I was soaked then I finished playing. IT was SWEAT !!!!! Feels like temp was 103...yikes
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynne
This is great! I love it.
August 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fun shot!
August 5th, 2022  
Bill ace
Really interesting. Wow, 103 is way to hot.
August 5th, 2022  
Milanie ace
This brought a big smile.
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise