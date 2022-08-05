Sign up
Previous
Next
196 / 365
Happy Dancing
Today's photo fun was spending a few hours on the porch reading and visiting with my two migrating hummingbirds.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
2
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4449
photos
200
followers
90
following
53% complete
View this month »
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Tags
hummingbird
,
feeder
amyK
ace
So cute
August 6th, 2022
Milanie
ace
They are such fun to watch - my first thought was dancing before I saw your title :)
August 6th, 2022
