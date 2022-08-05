Previous
Happy Dancing by lesip
196 / 365

Happy Dancing

Today's photo fun was spending a few hours on the porch reading and visiting with my two migrating hummingbirds.
Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
amyK ace
So cute
August 6th, 2022  
Milanie ace
They are such fun to watch - my first thought was dancing before I saw your title :)
August 6th, 2022  
