Shazam

My girlfriend Rebecca asked if I wanted to go to an Asian American Festival in Frederick today. Told her sure I'd meet her there. Temp was 98 according to my car which was parked in a parking garage. Feels like temp was in the 100's. IT WAS HOT. Luckily Rebecca brought her husband along. She found me and said she was feeling a little lite headed and they were heading to her car to get out of the heat for a little bit. We had been there about an hour and a half. About 30 minutes later I texted and said I was heading home it was just too hot. Thankfully I did wear a hat and brought water along. Rebecca called me hours later to let me know she had only made it about 50 feet from me before she practically collapsed on a bench and could go no further. Some bystanders brought her ice which they put on her head and called an ambulance. More ice on the ride to the ER. By the time she had arrived at the hospital she was feeling a lot better. The ER was packed and she volunteered to go home. After a few tests and 2 hours they let her go. It was heat exhaustion. After hearing her story I told her "Darn I missed that picture". LOL Please be careful of the heat. I'm so glad Rebecca is okay. I'm not sure how all the dancers in costume did it.