Scott Kelby Worldwide Photo Walk by lesip
Scott Kelby Worldwide Photo Walk

Our second stop on Saturday nights photowalk was the Vietnam Memorial. One of the rangers was helping one of the photographers find a name on the wall.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Leslie

Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Diana ace
Wonderful shot and reflections.
August 15th, 2022  
