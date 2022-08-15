Previous
Scott Kelby World Wide Photo Walk by lesip
206 / 365

Scott Kelby World Wide Photo Walk

Our third stop on our photowalk was the Lincoln Memorial. Still a lot of visitors there and I was drawn to the reflecting pool and the Washington Monument. When you set your tripod by the edge of the pool your visitor problem is solved.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic !!
August 16th, 2022  
Kate ace
Great symmetry and light
August 16th, 2022  
katy ace
FAV Stunning blue light image!
August 16th, 2022  
KV ace
Beautiful.
August 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Awesome capture and colour!
August 16th, 2022  
