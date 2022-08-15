Sign up
206 / 365
Scott Kelby World Wide Photo Walk
Our third stop on our photowalk was the Lincoln Memorial. Still a lot of visitors there and I was drawn to the reflecting pool and the Washington Monument. When you set your tripod by the edge of the pool your visitor problem is solved.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
5
4
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
206
16
5
4
Year 11
NIKON D750
13th August 2022 8:19pm
washington monument
reflecting pool
wwpw
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic !!
August 16th, 2022
Kate
ace
Great symmetry and light
August 16th, 2022
katy
ace
FAV Stunning blue light image!
August 16th, 2022
KV
ace
Beautiful.
August 16th, 2022
Diana
ace
Awesome capture and colour!
August 16th, 2022
