Scott Kelby World Wide Photo Walk

Our final stop on Saturdays Photo Tour was to meet back up at the right corner of the WWII monument at 9:30. From there the leader had found a restaurant off of Metro Center where we could gather, talk, drink and just hangout. Rebecca and I opted to skip the restaurant and continued to shoot till 10:30. Shooting at night in DC is a rare treat for us and we were going to make the most of it. As some of the group headed out I got my shoot of the Lincoln Memorial from the other end of the reflecting pool. Maybe one or two more shots to share of our 10,000 steps around the monuments.