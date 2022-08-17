Previous
Next
Scott Kelby World Wide Photo Walk by lesip
208 / 365

Scott Kelby World Wide Photo Walk

Our final stop on Saturdays Photo Tour was to meet back up at the right corner of the WWII monument at 9:30. From there the leader had found a restaurant off of Metro Center where we could gather, talk, drink and just hangout. Rebecca and I opted to skip the restaurant and continued to shoot till 10:30. Shooting at night in DC is a rare treat for us and we were going to make the most of it. As some of the group headed out I got my shoot of the Lincoln Memorial from the other end of the reflecting pool. Maybe one or two more shots to share of our 10,000 steps around the monuments.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
This is a wonderful image! And I love your processing! An instant fav.
August 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise