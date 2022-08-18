Sign up
Scott Kelby Worldwide Photo Walk
You can't share DC monument photos without the one that stands out above all others. Presenting the Washington Monument and Mr. Moon hiding in the clouds.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Leslie
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
washington monument" dc www
Diana
ace
Another stunner! I hope you are making a photo book for the coffee table?
August 19th, 2022
