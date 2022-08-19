Scott Kelby World Wide PhotoWalk

My last share of last Saturdays walk. I had brought two lens with me. My new (used) wide angle (14-24mm) and my walk around lens (24-120mm). Mostly used the wide angle but changed the lens to try and get the US Capitol a little bigger in the shot. Taken from the fountains at the World War II memorial.



Got my used lens from KEH and can totally recommend this used equipment store. The lens came with everything but the original box and info. sheet at a fantastic price. It looked brand new and I'm so happy to have a full frame wide angle lens.