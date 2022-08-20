Sign up
211 / 365
Round And Round You Go
The county fair was this week. I went two days and got my hand stamped so I could return one of the nights and get some slow shutter night shots of the rides. This ride was called DownDraft .
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
5
2
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4464
photos
199
followers
89
following
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Year 11
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th August 2022 8:57pm
Tags
tripod
,
slow shutter
,
carnival ride
Bill
ace
This is really a cool shot.
August 21st, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
At first, I had no words......this is incredible! I freakin' LOVE IT! The color, the detail, the composition ....just wow. I think I hate you now, right?
August 21st, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I'm not kidding, this is just fantastic!
August 21st, 2022
Milanie
ace
This is really neat using the slow speed.
August 21st, 2022
bkb in the city
Very cool shot
August 21st, 2022
