Round And Round You Go by lesip
Round And Round You Go

The county fair was this week. I went two days and got my hand stamped so I could return one of the nights and get some slow shutter night shots of the rides. This ride was called DownDraft .
Leslie

Bill ace
This is really a cool shot.
August 21st, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
At first, I had no words......this is incredible! I freakin' LOVE IT! The color, the detail, the composition ....just wow. I think I hate you now, right?
August 21st, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I'm not kidding, this is just fantastic!
August 21st, 2022  
Milanie ace
This is really neat using the slow speed.
August 21st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very cool shot
August 21st, 2022  
