Buckle Up by lesip
230 / 365

Buckle Up

Our first flight since 2019 when life came to a screeching halt. On our way to visit our son and daughter in law in California. My carry on camera bag weights a ton. LOL
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
63% complete

View this month »

KV ace
Life seems to be getting back to normal… a new normal that is very different from our pre-pandemic days.
September 14th, 2022  
